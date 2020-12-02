All Mariah wants for Xmas is Jof not to be scrooge – Wednesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.

Cricket

That’s you told, Jofra!

I don’t want to hear any Christmas music till week after next — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 1, 2020 No Scrooges allowed! It's time to get festive!!! 🎉🎄💖 https://t.co/KEuZJomRVE — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 1, 2020 Is this up for debate ? https://t.co/6HIjIPaC3r — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 2, 2020

The secret to Stuart Broad’s recent success?

The number one ranked T20 international batsman on a successful week.

Chris Jordan was proud after becoming England’s leading T20 wicket taker.

Kevin Pietersen responded in his usual understated way to the latest coronavirus vaccine update.

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM The best news EVER! 40M doses of the vaccine available in the next couple weeks in the UK. INJECT US! 💉💉💉💉💉💉💉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 2, 2020

Virat Kohli enjoyed India’s ODI victory against Australia.

Proud of this team. 🇮🇳 We march forward. On to the T20s 💪 pic.twitter.com/kDFutw1B3R — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 2, 2020

Football

Even Manchester turned on Gary Neville in his ongoing rivalry with Jamie Carragher…

…who had to have the last word.

Diogo Jota and Liverpool are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Well done! Last 16 💫 pic.twitter.com/GppNiCJxjq — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) December 2, 2020

Mohamed Salah and his cat celebrated in their own way.

Not a care in the world. pic.twitter.com/Ehqo959fh5 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) December 2, 2020

While Liverpool’s full-backs dropped the latest episode of their show.

Toby Alderweireld was back at it.

Kaka remembered being on top of the world on this day in 2007.

December 2nd will always be an unforgettable day #OTD in 2007 #Ballondor pic.twitter.com/L6QazDcv15 — Kaka (@KAKA) December 2, 2020

Anything you can do, Lionel Messi can probably do better.

David Beckham was delighted the gyms had reopened.

Yes?

Is my hair okay? 😜 pic.twitter.com/L8dTCrd90H — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 2, 2020

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton’s stand-in was announced.

Very few people are lucky enough to drive for an @F1 team each year. I'm about to get the chance to drive for two. Unbelievably grateful to @WilliamsRacing and @MercedesAMGF1 for this opportunity. Thank you all 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x2ZGMWOX8A — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 2, 2020 Nobody can replace this guy, but I'll give my all for the team in his absence from the moment I step in the car. Get well soon Lewis 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2fKTmbmaU0 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 2, 2020

Jenson Button hailed the decision.

Mick Schumacher felt chuffed.

Always believed that this dream will become true! Racing for Haas F1 Team next year is an incredible feeling, and I couldn’t be happier. Thanks to everyone who supported me all the way! @HaasF1Team #HaasF1 #F1 @ScuderiaFerrari @insideFDA #essereFerrari pic.twitter.com/RgKrXUdKrk — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) December 2, 2020

Romain Grosjean, current Haas driver, was delighted for the German.

Welcome in F1 Mick. You will be racing with some incredible leçon in the team. Look after them and they will give it back to you at 1000% https://t.co/q9KXXgGQCc — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 2, 2020

Felipe Massa backed the son of his former team-mate.

And Lando Norris did not want to miss out on the announcement spree.

Every @F1 team be like… pic.twitter.com/SBIlWLdNKD — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) December 2, 2020 Finally I can make this announcement!!🙌 I wanted to tell you all for the last hour, I had a pancake for breakfast with a strawberry on top… — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) December 2, 2020

Max Verstappen put the work in.

Putting that work in for the last 2 races 💪 #KeepPushing pic.twitter.com/LwqUGclRMU — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) December 2, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury – “the people’s champion”.

Anthony Joshua was loving training as he prepares to fight Kubrat Pulev.

Fan added energy 🔋🔌 pic.twitter.com/LErPj1UB5V — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 2, 2020

And 1,000 fans will be at Wembley to see the bout, prompting much excitement from Eddie Hearn.

BIG NEWS!! After 10 months, we are proud to bring fans back to boxing! 1000 tickets will be available for #JoshuaPulev @ssearena and we can’t wait to see you!! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am – follow @matchroomboxing for all the details 👌 pic.twitter.com/9ZFjXYSsj3 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 2, 2020

Martin Murray has Billy Joe Saunders to worry about this weekend.

🗣️ "I've prepared for the best @bjsaunders_!" Martin Murray well prepared for Saunders showdown 👑 #SaundersMurray pic.twitter.com/KBkuL1xWTQ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 2, 2020 First World title shot on UK soil..Martin Murray truly believes it’s his time on Friday night #SaundersMurray @SkySportsBoxing @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/ne8Mb4n9DB — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 2, 2020

Tony Bellew nailed his colours to the mast on the issue of vaccines.

Just have a think about this…. 💭😔💭 pic.twitter.com/bgGxH1vzry — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 2, 2020 Oh BTW I have no problem with a vaccine! I’ll be getting it! I just think it’s wrong that so many people are dying of something as simple as HUNGER! It’s also scary how many children in OUR own country are going hungry everyday! Using a platform like this raises awareness! 👍 — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) December 2, 2020

Golf

Ian Poulter was happy to reach the end of the long and winding road as golf courses reopened.

Darts

Glen Durrant was buzzing about the news of fans returning.