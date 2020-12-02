Tom Eaves leaves it late to secure Hull’s victory over Doncaster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tom Eaves’ late goal earned Sky Bet League One leaders Hull a 2-1 victory at home to Doncaster.

The substitute cashed in on Joe Lumley’s bad fumble off Richie Smallwood’s deflected strike to poke the ball home with three minutes remaining.

Hull had taken a deserved lead after 26 minutes when Josh Magennis’ powerful free-kick had too much pace for Lumley.

Doncaster were fortunate not to have conceded a second 10 minutes later when Greg Doherty’s rising strike struck a post – with Hakeeb Adelakun’s follow-up cleared off the line by Joe Wright.

Hull manager Grant McCann also felt his team should have had a 55th-minute penalty against his former employers, but Mallik Wilks was instead booked for diving after a collision with Lumley.

The visitors were the better side for long periods of the second half and showed plenty of spirit to equalise when substitute Tyreece John-Jules swept home Josh Sims’ right-wing cross after 81 minutes.

But Eaves had the final word with the winning goal just two minutes after replacing Magennis from the bench.