Josh Gordon returns from injury to rescue Darrell Clarke’s Walsall

Josh Gordon climbed off the bench after two months out injured to rescue a point for Walsall with a stoppage-time penalty in a 1-1 draw against Stevenage.

Gordon, out since October with a knee injury, fired his spot-kick straight down the middle off the crossbar to cancel out Aramide Oteh’s similarly-struck earlier penalty for the visitors.

Walsall bossed the first half but Wes McDonald wasted their best chance, slicing wide from eight yards after Stevenage keeper Jamie Cumming punched a cross straight to him.

Charlie Carter hit the side-netting for the visitors right on half-time but they led through Oteh in the 50th minute after Emmanuel Osadebe’s backpass sold Jack Rose short and the keeper felled Tom Pett.

Cumming made a smart save from Gordon’s near-post flick to keep them ahead and Stevenage almost added a second as Scott Cuthbert flashed a header just wide from a corner.

But Cuthbert then swiped Gordon’s feet from under him in added time and the striker converted to deny Stevenage back-to-back league wins for the first time since May 2019.