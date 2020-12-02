Scott Fraser snatches victory for MK Dons at Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Fraser scored the only goal of the game as MK Dons snatched a 1-0 win at Charlton.

Even though it was the Addicks beginning the game in the top six, it was the bottom-half visitors who enjoyed the majority of the noteworthy chances.

Charlton goalkeeper Ben Amos was alert to the pick of the Dons’ chances from Ben Gladwin and Matthew Sorinola in the first half, though only the near post prevented an audacious Gladwin corner from going straight in on the half hour.

The hosts finally created some momentum late on and skipper Darren Pratley fired inches over while Chuks Aneke had a close-range effort blocked.

However, it was from this wave of pressure that MK Dons won the game on the break courtesy of Fraser’s low drive from an angle that nestled inside the far post.

Pratley then struck the crossbar with the goal gaping in stoppage time when keeper Andy Fisher failed to clear the ball, summing up Charlton’s evening.