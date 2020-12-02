Five-star performance has Halifax moving up the table

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

FC Halifax moved three points above the National League relegation zone as they ended an eight-match winless run in style with a 5-2 victory over fellow strugglers Barnet.

The hosts blew the Bees away in the first half, taking a 3-0 lead courtesy of goals from Jeff King, Nyal Bell and Jake Hyde.

King got his side off to a flying start, firing into the bottom corner inside the first minute.

Bell added a second 20 minutes later, heading home Tom Bradbury’s cross on his home debut, before Hyde struck a minute before the interval.

Jack Earing tapped in a fourth two minutes after half-time after Scott Loach parried King’s shot, with Martin Woods’ free-kick making it 5-0 in the 57th minute.

Muhammadu Faal got Barnet on the board in the 67th minute before Inih Effiong added a second five minutes from time.