Grant McCann delighted with Hull’s ‘togetherness’ as leaders beat Doncaster

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Grant McCann highlighted his squad’s “togetherness” after Hull strengthened their position at the top of Sky Bet League One with a 2-1 victory at home to Doncaster.

Substitute Tom Eaves was the match-winner when he capitalised upon Joe Lumley’s fumble with just three minutes remaining.

McCann, who left Doncaster to join Hull last June, said: “I think my boys did everything to try and score a second goal, but sometimes you’ve got to give credit to the opposition.

“It’s not easy to score a goal, but I was really pleased to get the job done in the end.

“We’ve got a strong squad, but the most pleasing thing of all this is the togetherness within the group.

“They all get on. The spirit’s high and they all take real accountability for everything that goes wrong – in and around the training ground and on the pitch.

“That’s brilliant to have as a manager and long may it continue. They’re a good group – a tight-knit group – and they just want to do well.”

Hull dominated the first half, and went ahead after 26 minutes when Josh Magennis’ fierce free-kick zipped into the right corner.

Doncaster improved after the restart and thought they had claimed a point when substitute Tyreece John-Jules converted Josh Sims’ cross after 81 minutes.

But Eaves, who had only just replaced Magennis off the bench, emerged as Hull’s saviour when he seized upon Lumley’s error off Richie Smallwood’s deflected strike.

Tigers boss McCann said: “Doncaster stood strong against us when some other teams may have wilted.

“We conceded a goal off their first shot on target, which was a killer blow, but the substitutions came on and helped us get the result.

“I thought it was a really good performance – apart from a 10-to-15-minute spell in the second half

“We got a wee bit lax with our shape and they took advantage of it. They’re a good team, but I thought for large periods of the game we were very comfortable.”

Doncaster manager Darren Moore felt his side deserved at least a point.

He said: “It stings a bit because we lost the game. It was a game we felt we certainly should have come away with something. It was just two lapses of concentration which have cost us.

“We had spells in the game where we hurt Hull in terms of possession on the ball.

“I’m totally gutted I’ve lost the game. I’ve a dressing room in there that’s disappointed that they’ve lost the game.

“I thought we wore them down. We scored the equalising goal and we thought there was a winning goal there for us.

“I think even if we’d have drawn I might have been disappointed, to be honest.”