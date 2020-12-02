Nathan Jones ’emotional’ at reaction he received from returning Luton fans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed the return of 1,000 supporters to Kenilworth Road as his side shocked Championship leaders Norwich 3-1.

Goals from George Moncur, Matty Pearson and a James Collins penalty was enough to end the Canaries’ 10-match unbeaten run as Luton played in front of their home fans for the first time since February.

It was also the first chance they had to welcome back Jones, who returned as the club boss in May.

Jones said: “I was very emotional in terms of before kick-off, the ovation I got, I was very humbled with that and I thank the fans for that.

“But then as soon as the whistle went, I thought we were excellent, we were aggressive, we were organised, we looked a threat and we were wonderful.

“Bearing in mind, I know these have got a few out, but these are an outstanding side.

“I’m really proud of the team, really proud of the fans, really proud of the club tonight as I thought it was a real good night for us.

“There were spells in the first half, even when we were leading, they had a bit of possession and fans got up, they recognised that the players maybe needed a bit of adrenaline and they gave it to them.

“The players responded, so I think it was a real joint effort and it definitely made a difference with having fans back.”

After the visitors had started well, Moncur netted the opener after 15 minutes with a wonderful curling effort from just inside the area.

Just three minutes later, Przemyslaw Placheta was fouled in the area by home goal keeper James Shea for a penalty that Emi Buendia comfortably tucked away.

Luton were back ahead after 22 minutes, though, when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s set-piece was headed in by Pearson.

Collins made it 3-1 from the spot early in the second half as Grant Hanley was adjudged to have handled James Bree’s cross by referee Darren England.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke felt it was a foul on Hanley, but admitted his side’s defending was not up to standard.

He said: “We have to make sure that our defensive behaviour is spot on. At the moment, we can’t expect to travel to Luton and score four, five goals.

“We conceded too many goals and that was the reason why we have to travel back without any points.

“I don’t want to use any excuses, but I was asked before the game if the return of the supporters would influence us and our game, and if we would be nervous. I denied that, but I thought they had an influence today as with all respect, each of the key decisions was against us.

“In that situation why would Grant Hanley fall over when he can clear the ball? He didn’t give the foul, he gave the penalty, so all the key decisions were against us.”