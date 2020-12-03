Andre Gray and Craig Cathcart doubtful for Watford’s match against Cardiff

Andre Gray and Craig Cathcart are doubts for Watford’s clash with Cardiff.
Striker Gray limped off after just 31 minutes of the Hornets’ 4-1 win over Preston last Saturday with a hamstring issue and missed the goalless draw at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
Defender Cathcart suffered a similar problem to Gray’s one minute from time at the City Ground.
Defender Adam Masina plus midfielders Will Hughes and Tom Cleverly have all returned to training and could play a part on Saturday.
Cardiff manager Neil Harris could have Greg Cunningham back.
The defender has not played since October 18 due to a hamstring injury, but has been in recovery and could feature in Harris’ matchday squad.
Defender Jordi Osei-Tutu is unlikely to return before Christmas because of a hamstring issue.
Forward Lee Tomlin is also set to remain sidelined with a groin problem.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe