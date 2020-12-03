Matt Godden remains out as Coventry take on Rotherham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Coventry remain without Matt Godden for the visit of Rotherham as the striker battles a foot injury.

Boss Mark Robins has suggested the forward is likely to be sidelined for a number of months.

Defender Michael Rose is expected to return for the visit of the Millers having missed the Sky Blues’ last four games with a groin injury.

Julien Dacosta (ankle) and Jodi Jones (knee) are out but Wes Jobello has returned from a long-term knee injury.

Rotherham welcome Michael Ihiekwe back after suspension.

The defender missed Tuesday’s defeat to Brentford after picking up five yellow cards but Mikel Miller is banned having being sent off against the Bees.

Kieran Sadlier is sidelined for another two months after suffering ankle ligament damage last month.

Chiedozie Ogbene (knee), Clark Robertson (foot) and Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) are also out until next year.