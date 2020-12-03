Jake Cooper missing for Millwall with shoulder injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett will be without Jake Cooper for their Sky Bet Championship game against Derby at the Den on Saturday.

The defender dislocated his shoulder during his side’s goalless draw at Birmingham at the weekend and sat out against Blackburn.

It remains to be seen how long Rowett will be without Cooper, but he could require an operation despite playing through the pain barrier during the game.

Millwall are also expected to be without Kenneth Zohore, Billy Mitchell, Mason Bennett and Conor Mahoney.

Former Liverpool winger Jordan Ibe has an outside chance of being included in the Derby squad.

The 24-year-old joined in September, but has had to improve his fitness having not played a senior game in over a year. Ibe’s journey had suffered illness setbacks but interim manager Wayne Rooney said he was close to the squad.

Bobby Duncan has also been progressing to full fitness, but has returned to the Under-23s after training with the first team for a few days.

Otherwise, Rooney has no new injury concerns to deal with as Derby look to end their 11-match winless run and lift themselves from the foot of the Championship.