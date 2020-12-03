Valerien Ismael has options as he seeks to continue Barnsley’s climb

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael could choose from an unchanged squad for Saturday’s home game against Bournemouth.

Ismael, who has won five of his first eight games in charge, has reported no new injury problems following Tuesday night’s win at Birmingham.

Aapo Halme returned to action from the bench in midweek after recovering from a calf injury and is pushing for a start.

Fellow defender Jordan Williams is hoping to return to full training next week and remains unavailable.

Bournemouth pair Arnaut Danjuma and Joshua King could both return to contention.

Danjuma has missed the last two games due to a hamstring strain and King recently tested positive for coronavirus. Both players will be assessed.

Cherries boss Jason Tindall has no new injury concerns after his side’s home defeat to Preston in midweek.

On-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers (ankle) is still out, while young forwards Jaidon Anthony and Sam Surridge will be hoping to feature again.