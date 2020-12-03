Alex Revell has no fresh injury worries ahead of Southend clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Southend.

Revell’s men have taken five points from their last five games as they look to move out of the relegation zone in the Sky Bet League Two.

Luther James-Wildin returned from injury for the midweek clash with Walsall but two games in five days could be asking too much for the defender.

Revell made four changes for his side’s draw at Walsall, but could choose to keep rotating his squad with a heavy schedule.

Southend will continue to be without Kyle Taylor and Ashley Nathaniel-George.

Nathaniel-George has missed the previous two matches after testing positive for Covid-19 and remains in isolation as the club wait for him to go 48 hours without showing any symptoms.

On-loan Taylor is with his parent club Bournemouth as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Harry Lennon, Lewis Gard and Nathan Ralph remain on the long-term injured list, with manager Mark Molesley not expecting to have any of the trio back in the near future.