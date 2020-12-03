Lee Novak hoping to be fit for Carlisle clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bradford striker Lee Novak is hoping to return to action in the home game against Carlisle.

Novak, who has missed the Bantams’ last 10 games due to a torn calf muscle, could be included among the substitutes.

Midfielder Gareth Evans (hamstring) was absent for the home defeat to Cheltenham in midweek but could also return to contention.

Boss Stuart McCall will assess Bryce Hosannah, who was forced off on Tuesday night following a collision, while Billy Clarke (calf), Reece Staunton (hamstring) and Callum Cooke (calf) are still out.

Carlisle will be without suspended midfielder Callum Guy, who sits out a one-game ban after receiving his fifth booking of the season in midweek.

Guy was also forced off in Wednesday night’s home win over Salford due to a rib/chest injury and will be assessed.

Fellow midfielder Danny Devine is expected to retain his place against his former club after being handed his first league start for the Cumbrians against Salford.

Defender Rod McDonald remains unavailable due to a groin injury but could return to contention next week.