Steven Sessegnon remains sidelined for Bristol City’s clash with Birmingham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bristol City continue to be without Steven Sessegnon for the visit of Birmingham.

The Fulham loanee has been missing since suffering a hamstring injury against Swansea in October and is unlikely to return for another month.

Captain Tomas Kalas made his comeback from a quad injury for Tuesday’s 2-1 win at QPR having missed the Robins’ two previous games.

Tyreeq Bakinson has also returned to action after testing positive for Covid-19.

Alen Halilovic is ready to make his Birmingham debut after his registration issues were resolved.

Aitor Karanka can call on the 24-year-old, nearly two weeks after he joined on a free transfer after his departure from AC Milan.

Midfielder Adam Clayton is not ready to come back from his ankle injury but Karanka expects him to be available for the visit from Watford next week.

Josh McEachran is edging closer to a return to action after a serious knee injury but goalkeeper Zach Jeacock (both ankle) are still out.