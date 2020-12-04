Reading striker George Puscas expected to miss Nottingham Forest clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reading’s George Puscas continues to struggle with a hernia and is expected to miss the visit of Nottingham Forest.

The striker has not featured for the Royals since November after suffering the problem on international duty with Romania.

Yakou Meite may return after missing the midweek draw at Sheffield Wednesday having suffered an ankle injury in the win over Bristol City last weekend.

John Swift is expected to return later this month following a hamstring injury, while Andy Yiadom and Felipe Araruna (both knee) are out until January.

Forest face being without Jack Colback for a number of weeks.

The midfielder sustained an ankle injury against Swansea last weekend and left the City Ground on crutches.

Scott McKenna is also battling his own ankle problem after coming off in Wednesday’s draw with Watford, although he could recover in time to face Reading.

Joe Worrall has returned from a broken foot while Samba Sow (hamstring), Lewis Grabban (hip) and Tyler Blackett are back in training but Gaetan Bong (hamstring) and Luke Freeman (groin) remain out.