Rochdale to assess Jake Beesley ahead of Lincoln match

Rochdale striker Jake Beesley is a doubt for Saturday’s League One clash with Lincoln after suffering a head injury in midweek.

Beesley was taken to hospital on Tuesday evening following a collision with Plymouth keeper Michael Cooper and although he was later discharged, he will be assessed.

Manager Brian Barry-Murphy made just one change for the trip to Home Park with defender Ryan McLaughlin replacing Arsenal loanee Tolaji Bola.

Keeper Gavin Bazunu continues his recovery from a broken finger, while defender Paul McShane is also closing in on a return.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton has a series of doubts ahead of the game.

Defender Adam Jackson (knee) and midfielder Liam Bridcutt (calf) have been sent for scans this week as medics assess the extent of their respective injuries.

However, striker Zak Elbouzedi could return to the squad after resuming training following a hamstring problem.

Remy Howarth is also working his way back from a hamstring injury, but follow frontman Callum Morton is likely to be out for some time yet with his shoulder problem.