Mo Sangare and Sean McConville missing as Accrington host MK Dons

Accrington are without Mo Sangare and Sean McConville for the visit of MK Dons.

Newcastle loanee Sangare faces a couple of months on the sidelines with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

Fellow midfielder McConville serves the final game of a three-match ban.

Ross Sykes remains unavailable but Tariq Uwakwe is fit after a knee problem.

MK Dons have been dealt a major blow with Jordan Houghton ruled out for a couple of months.

The midfielder needs an operation after suffering a leg injury against Barnet last weekend.

Louis Thompson is still out with a hamstring injury although the problem is not as serious as first feared.

Boss Russell Martin could therefore stick with the side which beat Charlton in midweek.