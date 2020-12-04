Burton set to name unchanged side for Crewe clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Burton boss Jake Buxton could name an unchanged side for the third game in a row against Crewe.

Buxton, whose squad have been beset by injuries so far this season, had the rare luxury of being able to select the same starting line-up at Sunderland in midweek, having seen those players defeat Charlton in the previous game.

After another encouraging point at the Stadium of Light, Buxton said he felt confidence was growing in his team and there is a strong chance he will stick with that XI once more.

Kane Hemmings (quad/thigh) is improving and the striker could be back in contention for the trip to MK Dons next week.

Crewe have been dealt a blow with the news that Callum Ainley faces a prolonged spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

The club revealed this week that the 23-year-old midfielder will be out for “a few months” after scans showed he suffered a grade three tear in the FA Cup defeat to Cheltenham.

Defender Billy Sass-Davies has been recalled from his loan at National League side Altrincham and he is likely to be involved in the squad this month with so many fixtures upcoming.

Crewe’s win against Swindon in midweek was their first in four matches in all competitions.