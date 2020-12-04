Stoke welcome back Ryan Shawcross for Middlesbrough meeting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Club captain Ryan Shawcross is available for selection as Stoke prepare to face Middlesbrough in the Sky Bet Championship.

Shawcross has not featured for the first team this season due to injury but has now come through two matches for the under-23s and was an unused substitute for the midweek win at Wycombe.

Midfielder Joe Allen is also closing in on a return to action after rupturing an Achilles tendon in March.

Allen is now taking part in most training sessions and is targeting an inter-squad game or appearances for the under-23s in the coming weeks.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is likely to be without defender Anfernee Dijksteel once again for the trip to the bet365 Stadium.

The Dutchman sat out Wednesday evening’s 2-1 victory over Swansea with a knock and remains a doubt for the weekend fixture.

Midfielder Marcus Browne has missed the last four games with a hamstring problem, but is closing in on a return.

However, defender Grant Hall (thigh) and striker Ashley Fletcher (hamstring) remain on the long-term casualty list.