Fleetwood feeling fresh ahead of Blackpool match

Fleetwood have no new injuries ahead of the derby visit of Blackpool.

Town suffered only their second defeat in eight matches at Northampton in midweek.

Jordan Rossiter could return to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench at Sixfield.

Josh Morris is also vying for a recall for Joey Barton’s side.

Luke Garbutt could return to the Blackpool squad.

The full-back was rested for Tuesday night’s win over Portsmouth having only recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

MJ Williams is still out with an elbow injury and Matty Virtue is battling back from hamstring trouble.

The Seasiders have an otherwise fully-fit squad.