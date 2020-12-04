Kevin Lokko returns from suspension as Harrogate host Forest Green

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Harrogate will have Kevin Lokko available for their League Two clash with Forest Green.

Lokko was suspended for the midweek 5-2 loss to Scunthorpe and his availability eases boss Simon Weaver’s defensive problems.

Weaver will also hope that Ryan Fallowfield can return following his absence with a tight hamstring but Dan Jones, Jack Emmett and Will Smith remain longer-term absentees.

Harrogate will play in front of their fans for the first time as a Football League club, with 500 supporters allowed into the EnviroVent Stadium.

High-flying Forest Green will again be without Jake Young.

The teenage forward rolled his ankle in the car park ahead of Tuesday’s draw with leaders Newport and has not yet recovered.

Scott Wagstaff was an unused substitute on his return to the squad following a hamstring problem so will hope to be involved.

Manager Mark Cooper praised his players for their performance against Newport so could choose to stick with the same line-up.