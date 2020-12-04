Ethan Ebanks-Landell hoping to return as Shrewsbury host Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ethan Ebanks-Landell is set to return for Shrewsbury’s home game against Charlton.

The defender missed the draw with Accrington in midweek after sustaining a head injury in the FA Cup win against Oxford City.

Dave Edwards is fully fit again after limping off during that second-round tie and the midfielder will be pushing for a recall to the starting line-up.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill revealed in his pre-match press conference that forwards Leon Clarke and Rekeil Pyke are stepping up their recoveries following lengthy spells out with hamstring and thigh injuries respectively.

Charlton will be without Paul Smyth and Andrew Shinnie.

Striker Smyth suffered a gashed knee at Ipswich last weekend and needed stitches, causing him to sit out Wednesday’s 1-0 home loss to MK Dons. He will not be fit in time for the trip to the New Meadow.

Shinnie, on loan from QPR, came off with a thigh problem against the Dons and Addicks boss Lee Bowyer reckons it could be three or four weeks before he is fit again.

Jake Forster-Caskey could be back in the Charlton squad after training on Thursday, while Ian Maatsen has served his one-match ban.