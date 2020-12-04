Glyn Hodges may shuffle his pack for Wimbledon’s visit of Bristol Rovers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon manager Glyn Hodges could continue to rotate his squad for the visit of Bristol Rovers.

Hodges could continue to ring in the changes as he prepares his team for their fifth match in just 12 days.

Ryan Longman could be among those to return after he was not included during the midweek clash with Peterborough.

Wimbledon are currently 11th in Sky Bet League One and will be looking to close the gap to the play-off places when they take on relegation-threatened Rovers.

The visitors could be without James Daly for the trip to Plough Lane.

The forward rolled his ankle in the FA Cup success against Darlington and missed the midweek loss to Gillingham.

Luke McCormick could also be missing after he was substituted at half-time during that home setback.

Rovers are currently fourth from bottom in the table and new manager Paul Tisdale will be looking for his first win since taking over on November 19.