Brandon Haunstrup enjoying working up his fitness at Kilmarnock

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brandon Haunstrup revealed he has been racking up the kilometres at Kilmarnock since joining from Portsmouth in the summer.

The 24-year-old left-back signed a two-year deal with the Ayrshire club in July and was taken aback by the intensity at training under boss Alex Dyer.

Ahead of the Premiership game at Hamilton on Saturday, Haunstrup said: “It’s a lot more intense in training, we’re doing eight/nine kilometres a day in training.

“Obviously it is good for your body making you fitter.

“You just have to look after yourself more in terms of recovery and that sort of thing.

“And it’s definitely a lot more physical up here I’d say. Coming from League one at Portsmouth last season there’s no difference in quality and every game is tough in this league.

“Every type of management staff have a different way with training sessions and how they go about their own business so it was different for me

“I actually adapted to it quite quick. I only took me a few weeks a couple of weeks to get going. So that was ideal.”

The Englishman has played in the last three matches for Killie – all victories – but knows he is battling with Calum Waters for the left-back spot

He said: “I tweaked a hamstring before the first game against Hibs so I missed out on that one.

“Calum Waters has been playing and he has done well, he is a good player and a good lad, so fair play to him.

“I have played the last three games, one in the league and two in the Betfred Cup and felt good so hopefully I’m getting going now.

“There is good healthy competition for every position and I am working hard, doing extra work to give myself every opportunity.

“Going into the game Saturday against Hamilton, it’s going to be a tough one, like I said every game is tough in this league but we’re playing well.”

Kilmarnock sit in seventh place but Haunstrup believes that top-six is a base line for expectation this season.

He said: “We have got a good bunch of players, a lot of talent in there and so I don’t see why we can’t finish in the top six, or even higher.

“That should be our aim, definitely and I will be disappointed if we finish outside.”