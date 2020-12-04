Callum Morris hoping to pull off another shock as Ross County face Rangers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County defender Callum Morris is looking for an Old Firm double when Rangers visit Dingwall on Sunday.

The Staggies are still basking in the glory of their battling 2-0 Betfred Cup last-16 win over holders Celtic at Parkhead last weekend.

Rangers, however, are unbeaten this season and sit 11 points clear of the Hoops at the top of the Premiership having played two fixtures more and qualified for the Europa League knockout stages with a game to spare following their 3-2 group win over Standard Liege at Ibrox on Thursday night.

However, Morris, taking some encouragement from the 2-0 defeat at Ibrox in October as well as last week, is looking for another unlikely upset.

The 30-year-old, who signed for Ross County from Dunfermline in 2018, said: “I don’t see why not. Rangers are a well-oiled machine this season, you see that with their results and the amount clean sheets they have kept.

“But the game at Ibrox earlier in the season we had chances and didn’t take them.

“They probably had a lot of the ball but on reflection we maybe had the chance to nick a point.

“So there are positives we take from that as well and obviously the bounce from Sunday so I don’t see why not.

“We just have to make sure we all to a man do our jobs properly, concentrate, work hard and really harness that belief and positivity from Sunday.

“When moments like these, when they come along, you have to use them as a catalyst to propel yourself forward and that’s what we hope to do.

“We won’t get carried away, it is only one result but a result like that can do a lot for a team.

“There is a lot of competition in the group and quality and if we can utilise all these things, bring it all together then I can’t see why we can’t go on a bit of run now.”