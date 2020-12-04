Nuno Espirito Santo encouraged by the progress of Raul Jimenez

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo admits he was afraid for Raul Jimenez after the striker suffered a fractured skull.

The Mexico international needed surgery after a clash of heads with David Luiz in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Arsenal.

Jimenez remains in hospital but is expected to be discharged next week with club doctor Matt Perry describing his initial progress as excellent.

Nuno said: “It was very serious and everyone was afraid, everyone was worried. As the days go by and, knowing he is being taken good care of, we have been able to return to a normal situation.

“Now we have to stick together and all our thoughts and prayers go to Raul.

Raul Jimenez was carried off on a stretcher (John Walton/PA)

“Everything goes through your mind, you see someone you really love in a tough situation. You are worried, first of all because we all love Raul and he means so much to us, it’s like someone in the family.”

Nuno also insisted it was not the moment to discuss Jimenez’s recovery timeframe.

He added: “It’s too early to think about it. He is recovering well. It’s positive but we know it’s a serious situation. He had surgery, is recovering well and is in observation and soon he will be back home.

“We are not allowed to visit him, what Raul needs is the company and love of his family. He needs to deal with this situation with his loved ones.”

Wolves go to Liverpool on Sunday without Jimenez but Romain Saiss has returned to training after recovering from coronavirus.

They will face former striker Diogo Jota, after his £45million switch to Anfield in September, who has scored nine goals in his first 15 appearances for the Premier League champions.

Nuno said: “We are proud and happy Diogo is doing well. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic boy. We shared so many things which will never be forgotten.

“Now he is at Liverpool, he is at the right place and now he is an opponent for us.

“We know his characteristics but we are going to face Liverpool so we have to be aware of their qualities, Diogo plus all the other talented players Liverpool have.”