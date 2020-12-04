Callum Booth poised to sign new deal with St Johnstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Johnstone defender Callum Booth is set to sign a new contract.

Booth’s current deal expires in January but he has held talks with the club about extending his stay.

The former Hibernian and Partick Thistle player arrived in Perth as a free agent in September last year following an ill-fated move to Bury, who went out of business.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to Celtic Park, the 29-year-old said: “There’s been talks so we will see how that progresses over the next couple of days.

“I have been here over a year now and enjoy coming into training and working with the gaffer and the boys here.

“I am very happy and settled here. Hopefully everything will be sorted over the next week.”

Booth has had a fruitful spell after first breaking into the team a year ago, losing just three of his 24 appearances.

The left-back was a key player as Saints improved last season following a sticky start.

And, although his recent starts have been mainly confined to the Betfred Cup, he helped Callum Davidson’s side reach the quarter-finals with victory at Motherwell last weekend.

With Saints on a 10-match unbeaten run, Booth believes the club is in a good place.

“It’s been great to be back out on the pitch,” he said. “My season has been a bit stop-start with a couple of injuries here and there. It’s great to get a win on a Saturday.

“We have a lot of boys coming in and out of the team in the cup games. We have a small squad but I think we have a really good 18-19 first-team players.

“We have boys that can come in, as was shown on Saturday.

“The manager has changed it around quite a bit in the cup competitions and we have still managed to progress to the quarter-finals. It shows the depth we have got.

“We are all fighting to play on Sunday and whoever is not involved will be ready to come off the bench.”