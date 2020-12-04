Swansea boss Steve Cooper to monitor fatigue levels ahead of Luton visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper will monitor his squad’s fatigue levels before Luton visit the Liberty Stadium.

The Swans have spent the last week on the road with Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough coming on the back of a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Cooper says there are “tired legs all over the place” and is set to rotate his squad with Jake Bidwell, Kyle Naughton, Matt Grimes and Yan Dhanda among those in contention for recalls.

Midfielders George Byers (groin) and Morgan Gibbs-White (broken foot) will miss the Sky Bet Championship clash.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has had to contend with a growing injury list on his return to south Wales.

Rhondda-born Jones was without Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Elliot Lee for the midweek win over Norwich and Martin Cranie was injured during it.

Striker Danny Hylton (calf) and Kazenga LuaLua (hamstring) have also been missing in recent weeks and Sonny Bradley sat out the Norwich game because of personal reasons.

But goalkeeper Simon Sluga could return after sustaining a shoulder injury in the 4-0 defeat at Cardiff last weekend, while Brendan Galloway is available after a long-term absence.