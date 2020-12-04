David Moyes ‘in no hurry’ to renew contract at West Ham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

West Ham boss David Moyes insists he has not held any contract talks despite their impressive form.

Moyes has guided the Hammers through a tricky run of fixtures and up to fifth in the Premier League following three straight wins.

The Scot’s current deal runs out at the end of the season and owners David Sullivan and David Gold are expected to act to change that soon.

But Moyes, in his second spell at the London Stadium, said: “We have not had any contract talks at the moment.

“But all I can say is that when I came back in I wanted to do a good enough job to show that I was worthy of a contract. I wanted to prove that.

“I am in no hurry to do anything because we are going along nicely, I don’t want there to be anything to detract from that.

“All the players at the club have to prove themselves every week and if we decide to leave contracts a bit longer then it shouldn’t have any effect on them either.”

West Ham host Moyes’ former club Manchester United on Saturday in what will be the first Premier League match with fans present since March.

Moyes added: “I have to say it has been really strange not having fans – but I don’t know if it will be even stranger having only 2,000 back in a 60,000-seater stadium.

“We just want the supporters back. It is a start and the club have done a really good job in making sure that everything is safe and prepared, as have other clubs because we are fully aware of our responsibilities.

“Overall, it is great. I’m sure there will be some people disappointed they haven’t got a ticket just now, but there will be others who are really excited to come back to a game.”

Since his ill-fated nine months in charge at Old Trafford, Moyes has had to rebuild his reputation.

The 57-year-old is now proving he is no football dinosaur with a vibrant young Hammers team punching well above their weight.

Moyes said: “I feel as if I shouldn’t have to defend myself.

“I would think that someone who qualified as a coach very young, someone who follows football, someone who watches and goes in and learns and listens, thinks that we’ve not evolved and looking at what’s new – I feel more sad for the people who say that because it shows their lack of intellect.”