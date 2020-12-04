Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
Manchester City will not risk Sergio Aguero against Fulham

by Press Association
December 4, 2020, 3:36 pm
Fulham will not have to worry about Sergio Aguero this weekend (Michael Regan/PA)

Manchester City are still without record goalscorer Sergio Aguero for the visit of Fulham in the Premier League.

The striker is back in training after missing City’s last two games due to discomfort in the knee but he will not be risked on Saturday.

City otherwise have a fully-fit squad available.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has no new injury concerns as his side look to build on their first away victory of the season against Leicester on Monday.

The game will come too soon for new signing Kenny Tete, although the defender has returned to training this week.

Parker said the 25-year-old remains the only absentee, although he could continue to rotate his squad, with both captain Tom Cairney and Aleksander Mitrovic starting on the bench on Monday.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Garcia, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Mahrez, Torres, Sterling, Jesus.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Decordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Reed, Anguissa, Lookman, Cavaleiro, Rodak, Mitrovic, Cairney, Ream, Lemina, Bryan, Kamara.

