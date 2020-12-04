Corey Blackett-Taylor returns as Tranmere take on Walsall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Tranmere manager Keith Hill will have midfielder Corey Blackett-Taylor available for the visit of Walsall in Sky Bet League Two.

Blackett-Taylor missed the midweek win over Oldham through injury but is back in the squad.

Morgan Ferrier could also return following the birth of his child, while Kaiyne Woolery will be assessed after rolling his ankle against Oldham.

Forward Stefan Payne is the only current long-term absentee.

Walsall boss Darrell Clarke again faces a goalkeeping decision ahead of the trip to Tranmere.

Liam Roberts was dropped for the visit of Stevenage following his error against Newport and replacement Jack Rose was only beaten from the penalty spot in a 1-1 draw.

Striker Josh Gordon will hope to continue his comeback from a knee injury after coming off the bench to score a 90th-minute equaliser from the spot against Stevenage.

Danny Guthrie could return to the starting XI after coming off the bench for the last half-an-hour in midweek on his return from injury.