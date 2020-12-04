David McGoldrick backs Oli McBurnie to end his goal drought soon

Something went wrong - please try again later.

David McGoldrick has backed his Sheffield United strike partner Oli McBurnie to prove his critics wrong and show he belongs in the Premier League.

McBurnie, a club-record signing for the Blades when he moved to Bramall Lane from Swansea in the summer of 2019, scored six times during his maiden Premier League campaign.

However, the 24-year-old has yet to hit the back of the net this season as the Blades have also struggled, finding themselves rooted to the bottom of the table with only one point from 10 matches.

McBurnie has recently been the subject of heavy criticism from some United fans and was also on the receiving end of flack from Scotland supporters last month, having gone 14 games without a goal for his country.

But McGoldrick has sprung to the defence of his team-mate and is confident he will start to take his chances soon.

“I spoke to him straight after the game in the dressing room at West Brom. I don’t really follow social media, but a few boys said there are calls for him to be dropped,” said McGoldrick.

“If you look at his games and what he brings to the team, he has done well and had he put those chances away it would have been a really good performance.

“I told him what I got told when I was younger from Harry Redknapp. Panic if you are not getting chances, but if you are getting those chances you are doing something right.

“He belongs at this level and he will score, no doubt about it. He will get on a run, he’s a great striker. He will get the goals, there’s no doubt about it.

“I have been in this situation before, he scores goals in training all the time, scored goals throughout his career, no doubt they will come.

“It’s your job to score, if you don’t score you are not happy. Not one striker isn’t feeling unhappy right now, all those who had chances to score I tell them, remember me from last season.

“We are not downbeat, we have had a good talk and a good week in training. The scoring ability of these players is not in question. Once those chances start going in and results come confidence comes back and I am sure we will be alright.”

Chris Wilder’s team continue their quest for a first Premier League win of the season at home to Leicester on Sunday.

Enda Stevens and Ethan Ampadu could return to the squad after missing the West Brom defeat with minor injuries and both defenders will be given until the last minute to prove their fitness.