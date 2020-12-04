Aiden McGeady ready to make Sunderland return against Wigan

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aiden McGeady returns to the Sunderland squad for the first time since November 2019 for the visit of Wigan in Sky Bet League One.

McGeady fell out of favour under former manager Phil Parkinson, but Parkinson’s recent departure and McGeady’s recovery from injury has cleared the way for his return.

Luke O’Nien and Charlie Wyke are ruled out through injury, with O’Nien expected to be out until the new year with a dislocated shoulder.

Wyke suffered a knee injury against Burton Albion in midweek and Aiden O’Brien is also a doubt due to an ongoing ankle problem.

Leam Richardson and Gregor Rioch remain in interim charge of the Latics as they look to end a run of 10 league games without a win.

Kal Naismith returned from injury to open the scoring against Lincoln in midweek, but the visitors eventually went down to a 2-1 defeat.

Norway youth international Thelo Aasgaard will hope to return to the starting XI after being demoted to the bench against Lincoln.

Striker Joe Garner has missed the last two games as speculation continues over a move away from the club.