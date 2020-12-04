Crewe’s Perry Ng handed six-game ban for spitting water at opposition coach

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crewe defender Perry Ng has been given a six-game ban for spitting water at Cheltenham coach Wade Elliott.

The incident was missed by the match officials but caught on video after Cheltenham’s 2-1 FA Cup second-round win over Crewe last Saturday.

A statement on FA Spokesperson’s Twitter feed read: “Perry Ng will be suspended for Crewe Alexandra FC’s next six matches in the EFL League One following a breach of FA Rule E1 that occurred during an Emirates FA Cup fixture against Cheltenham Town FC on Saturday 28 November 2020.

“The defender admitted that an incident at the end of the fixture, which was not seen by the match officials but caught on video, constitutes spitting at an opponent or any other person.

“Perry Ng also claimed that the standard penalty of six matches was clearly excessive, but an independent Regulatory Commission ordered for it to be applied with immediate effect during a subsequent hearing.”

Ng’s suspension starts with the trip to Burton on Saturday, and the 24-year-old will not be available until Crewe visit Shrewsbury on January 2, 2021.