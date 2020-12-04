Van Dijk returns to the gym and Russell excels – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 4.

Football

Virgil Van Dijk put in the hard yards in the gym.

Working harder than ever.. pic.twitter.com/ooh7kOSxnn — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 4, 2020

No rest for Marcus Rashford on the campaign trail.

🗣 Calling all Local Authorities https://t.co/pwJ41p8MUGFollowing conf of £170M Gov investment I want to help to communicate on your hunger-related schemes this winter. Families need assurances. Tag me so I can repost and please fill out the form so we can map out help avail. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 4, 2020

When one England captain met another…

Had the pleasure of sitting down and chatting with @matts90, @england's CP team captain, to talk goals, leadership and the new @nikefootball Phantom GT FlyEase. pic.twitter.com/FhmgGTQ2mQ — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 4, 2020

Jose Mourinho became an ambassador for a Tottenham Hotspur Foundation scheme helping children in care succeed in education.

Harry Maguire also did his bit.

Raheem Sterling was quick to shut that debate down!

Calum Chambers was delighted to return from injury.

Last night was full of emotion… Firstly, it was amazing to be able to welcome fans back into the Emirates!Secondly, it's been 11 months since my surgery and it was a special moment to be back sharing the pitch with 11 men on it!A great team performance, we keep grinding 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/uMEoohorjc — Calum Chambers (@CalumChambers95) December 4, 2020

Formula One

Once autograph hunter George Russell geared up to take Lewis Hamilton’s seat this weekend.

Back in 2009, @GeorgeRussell63 was hunting for @LewisHamilton's autograph ✍️ In just a few hours, he'll step into his car in Bahrain! 📸 x Kartpix#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F1 pic.twitter.com/l5tVUWzAjZ — Formula 1 (@F1) December 4, 2020

Russell was ready to take his chance.

Let's get out there 💪 pic.twitter.com/xnXET1Qm2L — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 4, 2020

And he seemed to enjoy practice in Bahrain.

Track is fast. Car is no slouch either. pic.twitter.com/l3h3B1vCXa — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 4, 2020

Romain Grosjean focused on his recovery following his terrifying fireball inferno crash.

Not a good day for Mick Schumacher.

HUGE implications for the championship?! 😳 Leader Schumacher collides with Nissany in qualifying and is set to start towards the back of the grid 😱#SakhirGP 🇧🇭 #F2 pic.twitter.com/nW3acVSCS0 — Formula 2 (@FIA_F2) December 4, 2020

Boxing

Tyson Fury offered up a bit of Friday inspiration.

Friday inspiration from the 2 TYSONs.@MikeTyson – Hard work pays off. pic.twitter.com/KMbQTfTjGL — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 4, 2020

Anthony Joshua also had some words of wisdom.

Everyone works… not everyone grinds 🎭 pic.twitter.com/n3VMv8tko6 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 4, 2020

Cricket

KP laid down the law to Joe Root!

That’s my shot. Ask before you use it next time…😉 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 4, 2020

Stuart Broad was quick to point out the score in the Test in New Zealand on a green surface!

What a catch!

🙌 Some catch from Sanju Samson to remove Steve Smith!#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/eCpZ4eUpOQ — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2020

There was never two there!

When you're ambling back for a second to the man in the deep, and then he does this… 👀 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RAqRD5VAV4 — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2020

Joe Denly remembered dropping a dolly.

The rest of that session felt like a year long!!!!! My hands still hurt to be fair, smoked it…..Thanks for the reminder 👍🏻 https://t.co/rcybtJIGw8 — Joe Denly (@joed1986) December 4, 2020

Jofra Archer had a lot on his plate.

December can be extremely cheerful but equally as hectic 🙄 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 4, 2020

Tennis

Heather Watson was hard at it.

MMA

Important advice from Conor McGregor.

Rugby League

Four marathons down, three to go for Kevin Sinfield.

Marathon 4️⃣ done! Three hours 44 minutes, 4 down, 3 to go, next stop Leeds, Leeds, Leeds – Thank you all for your support, it means the world to the guys and got them through today – https://t.co/z64psBW7iZ pic.twitter.com/ceX6JmLeVt — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) December 4, 2020

Darts

Christmas is almost here.