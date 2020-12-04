Robby McCrorie available for Livingston return after Covid-19 positive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Livingston have goalkeeper Robby McCrorie available for the visit of Dundee United after a bout of Covid-19.

Midfielder Jason Holt completes a two-match ban.

Long-term absentees Alan Lithgow (hip) and Keaghan Jacobs (foot) are still out.

Dundee United academy coach Thomas Courts will have to cobble together a side after nine players joined boss Micky Mellon and his coaching staff in self-isolation.

United cancelled training on Wednesday after three non-playing members of staff returned positive Covid-19 tests.

Midfielder Calum Butcher is suspended and winger Logan Chalmers (ankle) is injured.