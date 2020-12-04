Injury problems for Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell has further injury concerns ahead of the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

Left-back Josh Reid (groin) and midfielder Charlie Lakin (thigh) picked up injuries in the Betfred Cup win over Celtic.

Tom Grivosti (hamstring), Ross Draper (calf), Oli Shaw (groin) and Carl Tremarco (hamstring) missed the trip to Parkhead. Loan player Stephen Kelly cannot feature against his parent club but another Staggies loanee, Ross Doohan, is back.

Jermain Defoe returns to the Rangers squad.

The veteran striker is not in the club’s Europa League squad and missed Thursday’s win over Standard Liege, as did midfielder Ryan Jack, who is a big doubt again with a knock.

Filip Helander is still self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus while fellow defender Niko Katic (knee) remains on the sidelines.