Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will not underestimate Ross County

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard insists Ross County had his respect long before their dramatic win over Celtic last Sunday.

The Highland club ended the Hoops 35-game winning run in domestic cup ties by knocking them out of the Betfred Cup with a 2-0 victory at Parkhead.

However, Gerrard saw enough in County when they lost 2-0 at Ibrox in early October to believe the Light Blues will have to work hard for three points in Dingwall on Sunday.

Asked if the Highland club were more dangerous due to their win over the Hoops, the Gers boss, whose side are unbeaten this season, said: “Not necessarily because we had our own experience against Ross County earlier in the season and they came to Ibrox and put in a strong performance.

“They were organised, they stayed in the game right to the very end until Brandon Barker gave us the points by getting the second goal.

“On the back of last week they will have more belief, more confidence about them.

“So we will go to Ross County with respect and we are ready for a tough challenge but what I would say is the focus is always on Rangers and we couldn’t be in a better place going into this game.

“We have one or two missing but in the main we are going up there with a healthy group.”

Rangers and their fans are still on a high following their 3-2 Europa League win over Standard Liege at Ibrox on Thursday night.

The Gers came from behind twice to ensure qualification to the knockout stages for the second season in succession and with a game to spare.

Gerrard said: “We knew before the game if we managed to get the job done it would be huge achievement, especially in a tough, challenging group.

“The players deserve a lot of credit for that.

“We know it comes with financial gain as well so that is pleasing as well and we also know it made our fans extremely happy to be in the competition after Christmas.

“We want to go and try and finish the group off in the best way we can, try to top it and add another three points.

“I think that is the highest points total a Rangers team has had which is a pleasing thing as well.

“So all good, a positive night and now it is about trying to park it up believe it or not as quick as we can and get focused on Ross County.”