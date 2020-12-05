Health officials concerned about Dundee Utd squad photo impact on Covid outbreak

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Dundee United squad photo ahead of their coronavirus outbreak has raised concerns with public health officials.

A traditional squad photo shoot has emerged in the media after three non-playing members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 this week.

The entire United first-team coaching staff and nine players were instructed to self-isolate with academy coach Thomas Courts taking charge for Saturday’s Scottish Premiership encounter at Livingston.

Micky Mellon and his coaching staff are self-isolating (Steve Welsh/PA)

The photograph features 49 people and was reported to have been taken on November 27.

Scotland’s national clinical director, Jason Leitch, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Off The Ball programme: “We now know that some people in that photograph were positive.

“So they were in their infectious period when that photograph was taken. That’s the problem, that’s a risk for them, for those around them, for their families.

“The outcome is up to the football authorities.

📷🍀 𝑩𝒆𝒉𝒊𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒔 at the #CelticFC 2020/21 team photoshoot! Free giant A2 squad poster in this week’s @CelticView – out tomorrow 🆓 pic.twitter.com/1SnRfhQI8B — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 17, 2020

“I was, to say the least, a little surprised to see 49 people in a non-distanced club photograph.

“That didn’t seem to me to be an essential part of the return of Scottish football in a safe and considered way. It’s not something that fits in with the guidelines.”

Celtic could also face questions after footage of a similar squad photo being taken at their Lennoxtown training base last month was highlighted.