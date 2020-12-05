Gary Madine effort enough as Blackpool edge Fleetwood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gary Madine’s early goal proved to be enough as Blackpool edged a narrow 1-0 League One victory in the Fylde Coast derby at Fleetwood.

Madine’s fifth strike of the season in all competitions secured Neil Critchley’s side a fifth win in six league games, and an eighth in nine in all competitions.

Fleetwood were thwarted by the woodwork early on when Charlie Mulgrew’s free-kick from a tight angle was palmed onto the crossbar by Blackpool goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

The visitors struck in the 16th minute when an unmarked Madine headed home Sullay Kaikai’s precise free-kick from eight yards.

The hosts came close to a swift leveller when Tom Edwards crossed in for Ched Evans, only for the Welshman to drag his shot off target from 15 yards.

Early in the second half, Madine fired a half-volley over the top, while – at the other end – Fleetwood substitute Glenn Whelan saw an opportunist strike from just inside the Blackpool half drift narrowly wide.

Fifteen minutes from time, Fleetwood goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler produced a superb finger-tip save to keep out Kaikai’s curling shot.