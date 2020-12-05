Walsall spoil the party for returning Tranmere fans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It was a miserable return for Tranmere fans as they saw their side go down 3-1 against Walsall.

Around 2,000 Rovers fans returned to Prenton Park for the first time since February with their side in blistering form.

But Rory Holden had an effort saved and one cleared off the line before Elijah Adebayo poked home from a Wes McDonald cross on 18 minutes.

It sparked Tranmere into life as Liam Feeney fired home a volley from 18 yards on the half-hour mark to level things up.

Dan Scarr had a header saved before the break, but three minutes into the second half Walsall were in front.

Adebayo headed off the bar before McDonald cut inside and rifled in a shot from 20 yards.

Walsall had Tranmere pegged back and extended their lead 25 minutes from time as Scarr flicked the ball in from a corner.

And Rovers never looked like getting back into the game, slumping to their first defeat in nine games.