Newport stay top with win over Morecambe

Matty Dolan struck home an 83rd-minute penalty to keep Newport top of League Two with a 2-1 home win over Morecambe.

A chip into the Morecambe box by Scott Twine was latched onto by his midfield partner Josh Sheen and after the home skipper had been brought down on the penalty spot, Newport were awarded a penalty and Stephen Hendrie saw red for a second bookable offence.

Up until then it looked as though Morecambe were going to hold on for a point and make it 14 from their away days this season. Instead, Dolan was able to ensure the Exiles extended their unbeaten home run in the league this season.

Padraig Amond struck in the 11th minute to give the home side the lead as they dominated possession. But they failed to turn their pressure into more goals and paid the price for giving away the ball.

Adam Phillips picked up a loose pass in the 32nd minute and sent Carlos Mendes Gomes clear and after his first shot was blocked by Nick Townsend the Morecambe striker hammered home the equaliser to notch his second goal of the week.