Bristol Rovers claim first win under Paul Tisdale at AFC Wimbledon

Sam Nicholson and Brandon Hanlan each struck braces as Bristol Rovers claimed a first league win under Paul Tisdale by beating AFC Wimbledon 4-2 at Plough Lane.

Five goals were scored in an end-to-end first half, with Joe Pigott converting a penalty he had won to give the hosts a fifth-minute lead and bring his own tally for the season to nine.

Nicholson fired home an equaliser from 20 yards shortly afterwards and Hanlan put Tisdale’s side in front with a fine glancing header from Luke Leahy’s cross.

Ben Heneghan levelled the scores once more on the half-hour mark as the game’s frantic start continued but Rovers seized control thereafter.

Hanlan missed a wonderful opportunity on the stroke of half-time but made amends moments later, shrugging off Will Nightingale before smashing in past Connal Trueman at his near post.

Glyn Hodges made three changes on the hour mark but to no avail as a determined Rovers stayed in front, making the points safe when Nicholson headed into an empty net on 64 minutes.