Mansfield hit back to grab late equaliser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Late sub Andy Cook rescued Mansfield a point with a stoppage-time equaliser as they fought out a 3-3 home thriller with Crawley.

Crawley trailed at the break but three goals in 11 minutes, two from half-time sub Max Watters, had them in charge only for Nigel Clough’s men to fight back.

Ryan Sweeney bundled home George Maris’ corner from close range on four minutes and Stags dominated the first half.

But busy Crawley keeper Glenn Morris twice denied George Lapslie and saved from Jordan Bowery and Maris, while Lapslie also headed a good chance over.

However, Crawley were level on 49 minutes as Watters was sent through by Ashley Nadesan and slotted calmly home.

After Lapslie missed a close-range sitter, Crawley were ahead on 54 minutes as a half clearance reached Tom Dallison on the edge of the box and he hopefully lobbed the ball forwards and saw it sail in just under the angle.

Watters made it 12 for the season on 59 minutes as he was found by Jake Hessenthaler’s through-ball and, with Marek Stech advancing, he smashed a superb dipping finish home over the keeper.

Lapslie pulled one back on 72 minutes as Jamie Reid nodded the ball into his path and he volleyed into the top right corner from 10 yards.

Cook then had the last say in the third added minute as he saw his deflected shot fly in from Sweeney’s nod-down.