Ollie Norburn keeps his cool from the spot to snatch Shrewsbury a point

Ollie Norburn’s stoppage-time penalty earned Shrewsbury a point in a 1-1 draw against Charlton.

Ben Watson’s deflected effort had Charlton on course for victory, but the Shrews kept pushing forward and eventually found a way through.

Chuks Aneke headed a cross from Alex Gilbey wide for Charlton early on, before Shrewsbury defender Aaron Pierre sent a header from Shaun Whalley’s corner over the crossbar.

Aneke shot straight at home goalkeeper Matija Sarkic and then at the other end, Charlton goalkeeper Ben Amos kept out an effort from Matt Millar before a Marc Pugh shot was deflected wide.

Millar’s effort looped up against the top of the bar early in the second half, but Charlton took the lead in the 71st minute when Watson’s low shot was deflected past Sarkic.

Shrewsbury chased an equaliser and Amos helped a Josh Vela effort against the woodwork before Norburn’s shot from the edge of the box produced a fine save from Amos.

Shrewsbury were awarded a late penalty following a challenge on substitute Dave Edwards, with Norburn converting the spot-kick to secure a point.