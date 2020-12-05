Dunfermline battle back for point against Raith but lose top spot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dunfermline came from 2-0 down to draw with Raith Rovers but it was not enough to keep them top of the Scottish Championship.

Rovers’ Ethan Ross hit the post early on before Manny Duku gave them a 27th-minute lead, finishing at the second attempt after a free-kick.

It could have been more before the interval but for a couple of fine saves from Owain Fon Williams but another set-piece, this time a corner, saw Frankie Musonda make it 2-0 midway through the second half.

Dunfermline fought back though to salvage a point, although that was not enough to prevent Hearts from replacing them in top spot following their win at Morton.

Fraser Murray got the first in the 73rd minute and just a minute later they were level in spectacular fashion thanks to Declan McManus’ volley.