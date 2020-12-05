Ayr secure first away win of season at struggling Alloa

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ayr made it back-to-back Championship wins for the first time this season with a 2-0 victory at bottom club Alloa.

The result also represents the Honest Men’s first away win of the campaign and follows up their 2-0 triumph over Dundee last time out in the league.

Ayr signalled their intent early on, with Joe Chalmers striking the angle of post and bar with a left-footed free-kick after 18 minutes.

Luke McCowan then gave Ayr the lead when he chested home Chalmers’ cross in the 38th minute.

McCowan was involved again when Ayr doubled their advantage on the hour mark, pulling off a clever backheel in the build-up before Andy Murdoch converted Aaron Muirhead’s delivery from close range.

The visitors ended the match with 10 men after Cammy Smith was dismissed for a second yellow card six minutes from time, but they held out for the three points.