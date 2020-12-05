Connor Lemonheigh-Evans stars as Torquay win for returning fans

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans played a starring role as National League leaders Torquay saw off Wrexham 3-1 at Plainmoor.

Torquay, cheered on by almost 1,000 returning fans, took a fifth-minute lead when Ben Whitfield seized on Lemonheigh-Evans’ pass and cut in off the left wing to score.

Asa Hall doubled the advantage from a 17th-minute penalty but Theo Vassell quickly pulled one back by heading in Elliott Durrell’s corner.

Vassell cleared off the line from Whitfield and Lemonheigh-Evans hit the post in first-half stoppage time.

The latter netted with 16 minutes remaining, though, with a deflected strike to kill off the game.