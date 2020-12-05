Rhys Bennett nets Carlisle winner to send struggling Bradford into bottom two

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rhys Bennett’s second-half goal proved enough as high-flying Carlisle edged a 1-0 League Two victory that saw struggling Bradford slip into the bottom two.

Striker Omari Patrick – one of three former Bradford players in the visitors’ starting line – had Carlisle’s three best goal-scoring efforts of a scrappy, goalless first half.

The first came in the eighth minute as the home defence struggled to cope with a long throw, but Bradford captain Richard O’Donnell dived to block his shot.

O’Donnell dived to turn another shot from Patrick away for a corner in the 21st minute and then dived to keep out a 20-yard effort six minutes before the break.

For Bradford, Eoin Watt saw his low shot defected wide following Connor Wood’s corner and Austin Samuels missed a good chance a minute before half-time when he fluffed his close-range volley.

Carlisle’s winner came after 57 minutes when Bradford’s defence failed to deal with a cross from Dean Furman – another former Bantams’ player – on the left and Bennett scored with a header at the far post.

Only more good saves by O’Donnell to prevent Patrick again, another ex-Bradford man Danny Devine, Josh Kayode and substitute Gime Toure stopped Carlisle from increasing their lead.

The defeat from the hosts – their fifth-consecutive loss in all competitions – meant they dropped second-bottom, seven points above bottom side Southend as the Cumbrians sit fourth.