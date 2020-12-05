Paul McGowan fires Dundee to first win in four matches

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Paul McGowan was on target as Dundee won for the first time in four games with a 1-0 Scottish Championship victory over Arbroath.

Dundee started brightly and Max Anderson twice had shots blocked by Tom O’Brien before Daniel Mullen had a goal ruled out for offside.

McGowan then played in Jordan Marshall, but Derek Gaston parried his shot behind for a corner.

Michael Ruth had a good opportunity for Arbroath, but his effort bounced off Liam Fontaine and to safety.

Gaston denied Anderson with a superb one-handed save before Dundee went ahead 10 minutes from half-time when McGowan curled home from the edge of the box via a post.

Christie Elliott almost doubled the lead after the break, but his shot rebounded off the post and away.

Jack Hamilton then produced a superb save from Jason Thomson’s header to preserve Dundee’s lead.